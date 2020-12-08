Iohannis: New Government's main objective - Romania's reconstruction, strengthening its status as EU reliable partner

President Klaus Iohannis participated today in a video-conference meeting with the ambassadors of the European Union Member States accredited in Bucharest, on the occasion of the traditional biannual meeting organized by Germany, as the current holder of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

According to a statement from the Presidential Administration, the head of the state referred to the domestic political situation after the December 6 parliamentary election.

"In this context, the President of Romania specified that a center-right coalition is already forming, which will be able to propose a coalition government in the next period. At the same time, President Klaus Iohannis pointed out that the new Government to be formed will have as a main objective the reconstruction of Romania and strengthening our country's status as a reliable partner of the European Union, assuming a more visible and active role in the Union's decision-making process," shows the Presidential Administration.

The topics that were addressed during the meeting organized by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, the country that currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, were the ones on the agenda of the European Council meeting of 10-11 December.

President Klaus Iohannis congratulated the German EU Presidency for its efforts during this very difficult period, the Presidential Administration shows.

The head of the state underlined the importance of the measures taken by the Romanian authorities, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, to limit the spread of infections with the novel coronavirus. With regard to vaccination, President Klaus Iohannis referred to the main provisions of the vaccination strategy adopted by Romania.

President Klaus Iohannis pointed out, on the subject of climate change, that Romania is in favor of the EU-wide approval of the European Commission's proposal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990, a decision that will contribute to increasing the Union's competitiveness and to the well-being of the European citizens.

The Romanian head of state stressed that the transition to a green economy will not be an easy process for all Member States, advocating a fair transition that takes into account the national circumstances of the Member States, allowing them the right to choose their own energy mix. In his view, solidarity, a fair distribution of efforts among Member States and adequate financial support from the European Union will help to avoid an excessive burden on those Member States that are still in the process of reducing development gaps.

On the topic of the European Union's multiannual budget for 2021-2027 and the Recovery and Resilience Facility, President Iohannis expressed the hope that a compromise solution could be reached as soon as possible, enabling a final agreement to be concluded at European level on the budget package. The head of state underlined that Romania has supported since the beginning of the negotiation process the conditioning of the granting of European funds to the member states by the observance of the rule of law.

Referring to the European Union's external relations, a topic that will be on the agenda of this week's European Council meeting, President Klaus Iohannis addressed the European Union's relationship with Turkey in the context of developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and stressed the need to continue dialogue and negotiations with the Turkish side to resolve the tense issues. He stressed the importance of maintaining a pragmatic position towards Turkey and identifying creative solutions that could generate a positive trend in the existing relation framework with this state. In this context, President Iohannis voiced his solidarity with Greece and Cyprus.