Iohannis: Not good maintaining cumulation of pension with state salary

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday in a press statement held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace that it is not appropriate to cumulate the pension with the salary for those working for the state and mentioned that he does not support the elimination of the special pension for magistrates or the military.

"Personally, I think that the Romanian state cannot afford and should not afford the cumulation of both state pension and salary. On the other hand, very many experts would like to stay in business for a little longer. And this can be achieved. But then the best methods must be found to interrupt, for example, the pension, to continue on a salary that is related to the job and, after a while, one can return to the pension. In my opinion, it is not good to continue with the cumulation of the pension with the state salary. If someone retires and finds a job in the private milieu, I think we should not have this limitation," the president said.

He also appreciated that "PSD [the Social Democratic Party] exaggerated" with the special pensions, but stressed that they should be maintained in the case of the military and the magistrates.