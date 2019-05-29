Iohannis: PSD gets drastic sanction at EU election, allowing Romania to return to its European origins

The Social Democratic Party (PSD, main at rule, ed. n.) has got a drastic sanction on the Romanians' behalf by losing (the European, ed. n.) election, said on Wednesday President Klaus Iohannis, stressing that the referendum and the EU election vote "brought Romania back to normalcy, to the European origins".

"This vote has done something sensational, something many did not believe could be accomplished - it brought Romania back to normalcy, to its European origins, it replaced Romania on a normal, democratic, European path, and it is a sensational outcome. (...) I'm very happy and impressed with the way they (the Romanians, ed. n.) have voted and the fact that we had a 49+ percent turnout at the European election is a 50 percent increase against the previous European election of 2014 and the turnout at the referendum vote is over 40 percent, which practically brought ridicule on those who had doubted, many even boycotted, some of whom openly, a truly foolish attitude, I'd say. I don't know why they did it, I don't know what they imagined, but the Romanians imagined what I thought and hoped would happen, they voted an answer to this unfit PSD ruling and they did well. (...) The Euro-skeptic discourse received the toughest vote possible in a democracy, the party that has promoted this Euro-critical or Euro-phobic rather than Euro-skeptic discourse received a clear answer from the Romanians who said: 'No!' The PSD lost the election. It is a drastic sanction on the electorate's behalf, but this sanction allowed Romania to return to its European origins," Iohannis said at the launch of his "EU.RO. An open dialogue for Europe" book at the Bookfest International Book Fair.

He presented his last volume and announced he is working on a political concept regarding the European Union.