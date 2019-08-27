Iohannis: Regarding the current gov't crisis, reshuffling, way to exit crisis I will make statement Wednesday

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that he will make a public statement regarding the current government crisis, reshuffling and the way to exit crisis.

The statement was made by the head of state at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, at the meeting with the Romanian ambassadors."We cannot ignore the internal politics of Romania. Regarding the current governmental crisis, regarding reshuffling, regarding the way to exit the crisis I will make a public statement tomorrow, but you will return to your posts and you will be asked what is happening in Romania, how the crisis will be solved, how the elections will take place, and you answer this: Romania has a solid democracy, Romania has a democracy consolidated through the referendum which was held on May 26 this year and which has brought a very clear answer of Romanians for democracy, a pro-European path, a solid transatlantic approach, rule of law, fair justice, consolidation and continuing the fight against corruption. You answer thus: Romania will remain a democracy and a credible and stable partner in any conditions," the head of state said.

AGERPRES