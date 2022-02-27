Iohannis: Romanians' exemplary outreach is impressive, I am grateful and I thank them

President Klaus Iohannis is thanking the Romanian people that were involved during these days to help the Ukrainian refugees, showing solidarity with the neighboring country, Agerpres reports.

"Alongside its partners and allies, Romania continues to support Ukraine in its effort of rejecting the invasion of the Russian Federation! Our country will send a new bath of aid for Ukraine: ammunition, fuel, helmets, military equipment, food and medicine. The Romanian people's outreach is exemplary, as well as the involvement of volunteers to help those that are forced to seek refuge from war-torn areas. I am grateful to them and I thank everyone! Full solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people!" Iohannis wrote on Facebook, Sunday.The Government announced its decision on Sunday of sending a second batch of aid for Ukraine - fuel, bulletproof vests, helmets, ammunition and military equipment, food, water and medicine - with a total worth of 3 million Euro.