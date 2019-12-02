Iohannis: Romanians prove they desire Romania's leadership without PSD

Romanians have proved throughout this year - starting with the European Parliament elections, the referendum and the presidential elections - that they desire the leadership of Romania without the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Monday President Klaus Iohannis, present on Monday at the meeting of the National Political Bureau and the parliamentary groups of the National Liberal Party (PNL).

The President stated that the PSD was removed from power only partially and that he desires that at the end of the year 2020 the Social Democrats not be at the leadership of state institutions."For our opponents though, for the PSD, it is the gravest defeat in the past 30 years. And I believe that it's good to see things as they are. Our opponent in all the campaigns of recent times - in the European Parliament elections, in the referendum, in the presidential elections - was the PSD. A PSD which was beaten thrice this year. But I believe it's good to tell you that the PSD was not removed from power but partially. The PSD - and here I address the MPs - you know very well that it has an immense number of MPs, it has a very high number of mayors, of chairpersons of county councils and, as such, we enjoy this victory, but self-sufficiency after this victory would be the gravest mistake for the PNL," said the President, during the meeting taking place in the office of the PNL parliamentary group.He said that the new Government "is doing a very good job", but mentioned that a new poll is coming up and he expects from the PNL "full involvement", so that at the end of the year (2020, ed. n.) the PSD representatives not be at the leadership of state institutions."We further have elections and I expect from the PNL and the new Ludovic Orban Government, which is doing a very good job already, I expect full involvement, so that at the end of the year 2020 we can offer Romanians what they want: a Romania without PSD. So, to be well understood: a Romania without PSD in the state leadership, in the leadership of political entities. We do not want to send anyone anywhere else than where they belong, but at the leadership of state institutions it's no longer the place of the PSD and this matter I desire to be very well understood. I have said it many times during the campaign and I will repeat it: PSD has inhibited the development of Romania in the past 30 years and the Romanians proved throughout this year - starting with the European Parliament elections, the referendum and the presidential elections - that they desire the leadership of Romania without the PSD," showed Iohannis.The President added that during the electoral campaign he was in approximately 30 counties (out of 41, except from Bucharest region, ed. n.), where he met over 100,000 people, who sent him an anti-PSD message.The President also told the Liberals that he expects from them viewpoints regarding the campaign, but also on current topics.