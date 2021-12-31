Iohannis thanks Romanians for sacrifice, expressing hope that 2022 will return to normality

President Klaus Iohannis sent the Romanian people a message, on the occasion of the New Year, thanking them for the sacrifices, but also the responsibility and civic sense which they have shows during this "difficult year", highlighting that we need to come out of this "horrible sanitary crisis" "stronger and more united", and next year to mean "the joy of rediscovering ourselves, truly, in normality", agerpres reports.

"My fellow Romanians, we are leaving behind a year with many trials, with ups and downs, with hope and despair. 2021 was a painful year for our country, too many Romanians losing the fight against the virus during the pandemic's successive waves. During these moments, I urge you to try to shift our thoughts towards the grieving families. I am expressing my full gratitude towards the doctors, nurses, paramedics, EMT, pharmacists, volunteers and all those that were and are still continuing to be in the first line of defence against the pandemic. They are doing all they can, ignoring the risks and overcoming exhaustion, to save lives and to ease the suffering of the sick", Klaus Iohannis sent, in a press release from the Presidential Administration.The head of state also addressed his thanks to the Romanian people for their sacrifices, but also for their responsibility and civic duty which they have shown this year."I would like to thank you for the sacrifices you made, for the responsibility and civic duty which you have shown during this difficult year. All that we learned about ourselves throughout the pandemic should inspire to help us overcome any future trials. We, as a nation, must come out stronger and more united from this terrible sanitary crisis. 2022 is knocking on our door: let us open, with hope, with an open heart and with the faith that all our efforts will mean the joy of rediscovering ourselves, truly, in normality. Happy New Year, wherever you may be! I wish you New Year with health and accomplishments!", Klaus Iohannis also said.