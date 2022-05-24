VIDEO Iohannis: The time for internal political fights in the PNL is over

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the time for internal political fights in the National Liberal Party (PNL) has passed, noting that the party has made the necessary changes to ensure a leadership capable of guaranteeing a competent government that offers the chance of an election success in 2024.

"Dear liberals, the time for internal political fights is over, at least I think so and I believe you want the same thing. The PNL has made all the changes it deemed necessary to ensure a leadership capable of guaranteeing competent government to offer the chance of an electoral success in the future, more precisely in 2024. PNL has at this moment a leader, Mr. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, elected with a solid majority of party members and thus we are in the situation that many wanted: the president of the PNL to be also the Prime Minister of the Romanian Government. Now, the the absolute priority is to effectively manage these serious crises we are facing and to take the best measures in support of the population," President Iohannis told an event organized for marking 147 years since the founding of PNL.

AGERPRES