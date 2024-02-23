Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Iohannis: Ukraine's future lies in the European Union

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
klaus iohannis ue

President Klaus Iohannis says Romania will continue its support for Ukraine as long as it takes and the country's efforts to integrate with the European family.

"We mark 2 years since Ukraine tirelessly fights to defend its people and territory. 2 years since we are united against the aggressor and we all stand up for democracy, the rule of law, for our values, our freedom and security. As a reliable neighbour of Ukraine, at the Black Sea, Romania will continue its unconditional comprehensive support and implication, for as long as it takes. We will also support Ukraine's efforts to integrate into the European family, its future lies in the EU," Iohannis wrote on Friday in a social media post.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.