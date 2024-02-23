Iohannis: Ukraine's future lies in the European Union

President Klaus Iohannis says Romania will continue its support for Ukraine as long as it takes and the country's efforts to integrate with the European family.

"We mark 2 years since Ukraine tirelessly fights to defend its people and territory. 2 years since we are united against the aggressor and we all stand up for democracy, the rule of law, for our values, our freedom and security. As a reliable neighbour of Ukraine, at the Black Sea, Romania will continue its unconditional comprehensive support and implication, for as long as it takes. We will also support Ukraine's efforts to integrate into the European family, its future lies in the EU," Iohannis wrote on Friday in a social media post.