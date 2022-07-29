 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iohannis: Unacceptable for European dignitary to come on stage with speech built on race theory

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis criticized the speech of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, held in Romania, highlighting that "it is wrong, it is a major error and unacceptable for a high European dignitary to come to the public stage with a speech built on race theory".

"It is basically wrong, it is a major error and unacceptable for a high European dignitary to come to the public stage with a speech built on race theory, a theory which led to the most terrible catastrophe of the XX-th century, the Second World War, it is a theory of Europe's saddest memory and it cannot be accepted in any way that a European dignitary to come with such a theory in order to motivate any internal or external political actions. It just as regrettable that a high European dignitary comes on the public stage with an anti-European speech. It is wrong, unacceptable, regardless where this stage might be, the fact that this stage was in Transylvania is a problem for us and the reactions from the public space have shown that this is a problem for us," the head of state said, at Cotroceni Palace, during the joint conference with his counterpart from the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.