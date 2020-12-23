 
     
Iohannis: We can find solutions for Europeans to be protected from pandemic, prospect of a vaccine gives us hope

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis cantacuzino

President Klaus Iohannis talks, in a Twitter message, about the rapid prospect of an anti-COVID-19 vaccine to protect EU citizens from pandemic.

"Through joint efforts we can find solutions to protect European citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rapid prospect of a vaccine gives us hope today. European trust and solidarity gives us the strength to rebuild normality," the president wrote on Twitter.

The text includes a video montage of messages from EU leaders, including the president of Romania, urging solidarity in efforts to stop the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

