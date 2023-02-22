Iohannis: We have duty to show firmness in defense of peace; increased American military presence must continue

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Wednesday, that the leaders of the Eastern Flank of NATO have the duty to show firmness in the defense of peace and emphasized that the increased American military presence must continue, told Agerpres.

''The war has brought nothing but suffering and despair, the killing and displacing of millions of Ukrainians, unprecedented destruction and uncertainty. We, the leaders of the Eastern Flank, have the duty to stand firm in defence of our peace. We must continue to stand firm in delivering on our commitments to support Ukraine, for as long as it needs, to win this war. This is what Romania will continue to do. We are not alone in this endeavour. Our effort is one of transatlantic scale and scope,'' President Iohannis said in the opening of the extraordinary meeting of Bucharest 9 Format (B9) in Warsaw.

He welcomed the participation of the US President Joseph Biden in the meeting, showing that it reconfirms the substance of the Bucharest 9 format and the commitment of the American Administration to the security of the Eastern Flank.

''This commitment is very solid and forward-looking: increased US military presence - that needs to continue - and the preparation of a US strategy for the Black Sea. I also welcome the participation of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, for timely and open coordination," President Iohannis said.

According to the head of state, almost one year ago, Russia tried to destroy European and Euro-Atlantic security and the rules-based international order.

''Russia is acting on a pattern of aggressive conduct, which we have already witnessed in the Republic of Moldova, in Georgia and in Ukraine itself,'' added President Iohannis.

He underscored that today, these partners benefit from Allied support for their long-term resilience, which is needed to help them achieve lasting peace, stability, and prosperity.

''To make sure that this brutal war against Ukraine is Russia's final act, we also must be resolute in deterring further aggression and rolling back the current one," Iohannis said.

The President pointed out that NATO is standing strong and showing clear commitment towards Ukraine and its people. He added that the B9 is stronger than ever.

''I thus look forward to continue our coordination on our way to a successful NATO Summit in Vilnius,'' the Romanian President concluded.

At the opening of the B9 summit, which is taking place at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, the presidents of Poland, Andrzej Duda, Slovakia, Zuzana Caputova, USA, Joe Biden, and the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, also delivered speeches.