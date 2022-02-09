Irina Begu qualifies for the eighths in Sankt Petersburg (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified for the eighths of the final of WTA 500 tournament in Sankt Petersburg, equipped with prizes worth 768,680 US dollars, after dispatching Chinese player Zhang Shuai with 6-3, 6-1, Tuesday evening.

Begu (31 years old, 56 WTA) achieved victory in 1 hour and 18 minutes.

Begu now has 3-9 in direct matches against Zhang (33 years, 67 WTA), whom she won against in 2014, during the first round in Madrid, with 6-4, 7-5, as well as in 2018, during the second round of Roland Garros, with 6-3, 6-4.

Irina Begu ensured a check worth 9,500 US dollars and 55 WTA points, and during the eighths she will face off against Czech player Petra Kvitova, who won against German Jule Niemeier with 6-2, 6-1.

Kvitova (31 years old, 23 WTA) has won all 5 direct matches with Begu, who won a single set.

Also on Tuesday, the other Romanian players achieved victory during the first round, Jaqueline Cristian won against American Bernarda Pera with 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, and Sorana Cirstea won against Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) with 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.