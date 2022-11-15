Iron-ore loaded vessel runs aground at Partizani

A sea-going vessel loaded with 5,000 tonnes of iron ore ran aground on Tuesday on the Sulina channel, in the area of the village of Partizani, told Agerpres.

The ship, sailing under the flag of Togo, was headed to Galati Port, when it got stranded. No victims or pollution of the Danube were reported.

"Initially, the ship tried to refloat unaided, but in the end it succeeded with the aid of a tug boat of the Lower Danube River Administration in Galati. Assisted by the tug, she sailed to the Port of Tulcea where she is detained for search and inspection to detemnine the cause of the event," spokesman for the Tulcea Port Authority Petrica Rade told AGERPRES.

The refloating did not damage the vessel, and traffic on the Sulina channel was not affected.