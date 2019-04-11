Israeli ambassador Saranga says Israel, much interested in exporting agriculture high tech to Romania

Israel's ambassador David Saranga said on Thursday during a visit to the Agraria Trade Fair at Jucu, Cluj County, that Israeli officials have a great interest in finding ways to co-operate with Romania in the field of agriculture.

"The reason I am here today is to see how we can work together in this area. The fact that we have here eight Israeli agricultural companies that have come today shows that we have a great interest in finding out how to export agriculture high tech. Last week I met Minister of Agriculture [Petre Daea] and the reason was to find ways for co-operation in agriculture, water, irrigation. We are willing to share the science we have in this area. In Israel, technology in the field of irrigation and water is very advanced," said Saranga.

Saranga, alongside Romania's Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea, on Thursday toured the Agraria trade fair in Cluj, this year in its 25th edition. The fair, with over 300 exhibitors from Romania and abroad, runs April 11-14.