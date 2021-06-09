Israel's President Rivlin delivers remarks to Romanian Parliament

A joint sitting of the Romanian Parliament where visiting President of Israel Reuven Rivlin gives a speech has begun.

Presiding over the solemn siting are Senate Chair Anca Dragu and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban.

The meeting began with the singing of the national anthems of Israel and Romania.Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu is also present at the Parliament meeting, alongside officials of Israeli business operators, as well as guests of the Embassy of Israel in Romania.After the speech, the Israeli president will have talks with the Dragu and Orban.Later at the Parliament House, a meeting of the Romania - Israel Economic Forum is scheduled.Rivlin is paying a state visit to Romania, June 8-10. On Tuesday, he was welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis.