Judge Rodica Cosma appointed vice-president of Supreme Court

The Supreme Council of the Magistracy (CSM) decided on Tuesday to appoint judge Rodica Cosma vice-president of the Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation.

"The Judge Section of the Supreme Council of the Magistracy has decided to appoint Judge Rodica Cosma as vice-president of the Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation, for a period of three years, starting on November 23. (8 Ayes, 1 Noes, 1 Null)," according to the minutes of the decision, Agerpres informs.

Cosma was the only candidate for the position.