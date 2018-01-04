Judge Simona Camelia Marcu elected new CSM president

Judge Simona Camelia Marcu was elected on January 5, 2018 president of the Superior Council of the Magistrates (CSM).
"Having consideration for the candidacy filed by Mrs. Judge Simona Marcu for CSM president, and following the deliberation and vote count, the result is: 11 votes in favor and 8 against," holder of the CSM presidency in 2017 Mariana Ghena announced.
Judge Simona Camelia Marcu sits on CSM on behalf of the High Court of Cassation and Justice and ran alone for the CSM top office.
* * *
Judge Simona Camelia Marcu was born June 12, 1966 in Bucharest.
She earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from the Bucharest University (1984 - 1988), informs the www.juridice.ro website. She attended European Community law courses at the Academy of European Law - Florence (July 1993); courses of private international law at the Hague Academy of International Law - the Hague (July 1994); human rights courses at the Romanian Human Rights Institute of Bucharest (1994 - 1995); human rights courses at Institut International des Droîts de l'Homme - Strasbourg (July 1995, July 1996); community law courses at the Netherlands National Institute of Magistracy - Zuptfen (October 2001).
In May 2006 Marcu was promoted judge at the High Court of Cassation and Justice - Administrative and Tax Matters Department; member of the Collegiate Management of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (as of 2014). Elected member of the Superior Council of the Magistrates on behalf of the High Court of Cassation and Justice at the end of 2016.
Associate Professor at the civil law department of the International Human Science Faculty of the Bucharest University and at other private faculties: Titu Maiorescu, Nicolae Titulescu; trainer at the National Institute of Magistracy; a community law trainer at the same institute under the MATRA program (as of 2002).
She coauthored several books published in the case law collection of the ALL Beck Publishing House.
AGERPRES