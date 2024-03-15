Subscription modal logo Premium

Judge Vasile Bicu, elected chairman of Central Electoral Bureau for European Parliament, local elections

Vasile Bicu, judge at the High Court of Cassation and Justice - Administrative and Fiscal Litigation Section, was elected on Friday as president of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) for the European Parliament and local elections, which will take place on June 9.

Also, judge Gheorghe Liviu Zidaru, from the First Civil Section, was elected deputy chairman of the BEC.

The Supreme Court appointed, on Friday, by drawing lots, the seven judges who will be part of the Central Electoral Bureau for the European Parliament and local elections on June 9.

In January 2019, Vasile Bicu, promoted in the meantime to the Bucharest Court of Appeal, admitted a request submitted by the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) and suspended the decree signed by president Klaus Iohannis to extend, by one year, the mandate of general Nicolae Ciuca as the Chief of the General Staff of the Army.

In justifying the decision, Bicu claimed that there is serious doubt about the legality of the decree signed by president Klaus Iohannis, because the decree was not based on the proposal of the then minister of National Defense, Gabriel Les, nor the opinion of then prime minister Viorica Dancila.

