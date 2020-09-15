Judges rule that former PSD head Dragnea was violated his right to work in penitentiary

The Capital City District 5 court admitted on Tuesday a request submitted by the former leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Liviu Dragnea in which he challenged the decision of the Rahova Penitentiary to withdraw his right to work in the prison's workshop.

The magistrates decided that Dragnea's right to work was violated, the decision being final.In June, Liviu Dragnea gave an online interview to his former adviser Anca Alexandrescu, who is now a journalist at Realitatea Plus private television channel, shortly before he was indicted by the DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate) in the Tel Drum case.The National Administration of Penitentiaries claimed then that it did not authorize Dragnea to give that interview, and the Rahova Penitentiary sanctioned the former Social Democratic leader by lifting his right to work in the prison's car workshop.Dragnea appealed the decision of the penitentiary in court, especially since the working days reduce the length of detention.