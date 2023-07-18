July 18 in history - 1868 - Birth of Miron Cristea, first Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church

July 18 in history

1867 - Birth of chemist Stefan Minovici, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (8 June 1925) (d. 29 December 1935)

1868 - Birth of Miron Cristea (Elie Cristea), first Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church (1925-1939), Prime Minister of the Romanian gov't (1938-1939), honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (d. March 6, 1939)

1903 - Death of Anghel Demetriescu, literary theoretician and critic, publicist, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. October 5, 1847)

1914 - Message by German Emperor Wilhelm II to King Carol I, by which he demanded Romania's entering the war on the Central Power's side

1924 - Birth of electro-mechanic engineer, developer of the Romanian school of hydraulic machines, initiated by professor Aurel Barglazan, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 12 April 2011)

1931 - Birth of translator Micaela Ghitescu (d. 12/13 May 2019)

1932 - Birth of Constantin Radu Balescu, Belgian physicist of Romanian origin, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (d. June 1, 2006)

1935 - Birth of conductor Ioan Holender, director of the Vienna Opera (1992-2010), president and artistic director of the Bucharest George Enescu Music Festival (since 2003).

1938 - Death of Queen Maria (Maria Alexandra Victoria of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha), queen consort to King Ferdinand I the Unifier (1914-1927), daughter of Prince Alfred, Duke of Edinburgh, member of Honour of the Romanian Academy (b. October 29, 1875)

1945 - Birth of writer Mircea Constantinescu (d. January 27, 2014)

1948 - Death of physician Grigore T. Popa, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 1 May 1892)

1968 - Birth of actor, writer, theatre and film director, scenarist and producer Florin Piersic Jr.

1974 - Death of sociologist, historian and political figure Miron Constantinescu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. December 13, 1917)

1976 - At the Olympic Games in Montreal, Nadia Comaneci becomes the first gymnast in the world to receive a grade of 10 at the Olympic Games

1986 - Death of actor Mihai Paladescu (b. 3 January 1928)

1993 - Death of Jean Negulescu, Romanian-born US director (b. 26 February 1900)

1995 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu signs, in Paris, the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages

2010 - Death of writer Mircea Micu (b. January 31, 1937).