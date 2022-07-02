JULY 2 IN HISTORY

1431 - First documented mention of Vrancea (Varabcha) land

1504 - Moldovan ruler Stephen the Great dies (1457-1504), a remarkable personality of the Romanian Middle Ages. In the session of the Holy Synod of June 20/21, 1992, he was canonized by the Romanian Orthodox Church with July 2nd commemoration date, as the Pious Voivode Stephen the Great and Holy (b. 1435)

1849 - Signing, in Szeged, of the 'The pacifying project' by the leader of the Hungarian revolution Lajos Kossuth, Nicolae Balcescu and Cezar Bolliac. The Hungarian revolutionary government recognizes the Romanian people's in Hungary right to use the Romanian language in administration, justice, and education

1897 - Patria magazine appears in Cernauti (Chernivtsi). It supported the ideals of the national struggle in Bucovina

1908 - Scientist Nicolae Iorga inaugurates the Summer Courses from Valenii de Munte, which in 1922 take the name of the Nicolae Iorga People's University, Agerpres.ro informs.

1908 - Birth of lawyer and historian of the law Valentin Al. Georgescu, a member of the Romanian Academy (d. Oct. 9, 1995)

1914 - Death of poet, writer Emil Garleanu (b. January 5, 1878)

1926 - Birth of poet, writer and essayist Octavian Paler (d. May 7, 2007)

1951 - Birth of actor Gheorghe Visu

1954 - Birth of literary historian and critic Ioan Holban

1992 - Ruler Prince of Moldova Stephen the Great is canonised at Putna monastery, becoming Pious Stephen the Great and Holy

1999 - The Renault company takes over the Dacia Pitesti plants, by signing the contract between the French company's representatives and the Romanian Government's

2016 - Death of Elie Weisel, US writer and philosopher of Romanian origins, recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize (1986), honorary member from abroad of the Romanian Academy (6 June 2001) (b. Sept 30 1928).