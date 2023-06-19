JUNE 19 IN HISTORY

1848 - Romanian 1848 Revolution: Provisional Government is arrested following conspiracy between nobles and colonels Ioan Odobescu and Ioan Solomon. Following actions of the masses, the Provisional Government is set free and the colonels arrested

1878 - Romanian War of Independence: Romania presents memorandum to Berlin Congress requesting respect for territorial integrity of Romanian state, recognition of national independence, compensation proportional to forces engaged in war and control over the mouths of the Danube

1882 - Birth of sociologist Stefan Zeletin (Stefan Motas) (d. July 20, 1934)

1899 - Birth of George Calinescu, illustrious representative of the Romanian culture, a first-rate name in the Romanian literary criticism and history, publicist, prose writer, poet, translator and playwright, a member of the Romanian Academy (May 29, 1948) (d. March 12, 1965)

1910 - Birth of engineer Aurelian Stan, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 20 June, 2003)

1919 - Death of Petre P. Carp, one of the creators of the Junimea society and a famous politician (b. June 29, 1837)

1927 - Birth of film director, scenarist Malvina Ursianu (d. 5/6 August 2015)

1941 - Birth of actress Irina Petrescu (d. March 19, 2013)

1983 - 300m long, 4-lane Agigea road bridge is open

1987 - Sfanta Vineri - Hereasca Church in Bucharest, dedicated to Pious Paraskeva (dating since 1645) is demolished. By care of parishioner priest Gheorghe Bogdan, most of the sacred belongings of the church were rescued and sent to the Cernica Monastery and the Heresti Museum. The communist state erected a bloc of flats instead

1992 - Romania and Azerbaijan establish diplomatic relations at the level of embassy

1994 - Romania's national soccer team plays its first match in the 1994 FIFA World Cup hosted by the US, where it recorded its best ever performance (quarterfinals)

1996 - Birth of gymnast Larisa Iordache

2007 - President Traian Basescu attends as a guest the GUAM organisation for Democracy and Economic Development summit in Baku, Azerbaijan

2008 - Death of director Constantin Dinischiotu (b. 11 May 1927)

2011 - Liviu Dumitrescu and Victor Mihalachi win the gold medal in the non-Olympic men's doubles 500m canoe event at the European Kayac-Canoe Championships of Belgrade

2011 - Corina Caprioru grabs the gold medal in the 57kg category, and Costel Danculea gets the bronze medal in the 73kg category within the World Judo Cup of Rio de Janeiro

2016 - Death in Venice, Italy of historian Mihnea Berindei (b. 22 March 1948)

2019 - EU - USA reunion at ministerial level in the realm of justice and home affairs is hosted by Romania, in Bucharest, as the state holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.