JUNE 22 IN HISTORY

1462 - Unsuccessful siege by Moldova ruler Stephen the Great (1457-1504) on Chilia citadel, defended by a Hungarian garrison

1479 - Stephen the Great had the Chilia Noua bastion built on the left bank of the Danube, the effort of 800 masons and 17,000 helpers

1913 - Death of poet, translator Stefan Octavian Iosif (b. October 11, 1875)

1918 - Creation, in Washington D.C., of Romanian National League through the efforts of Vasile Stoica. The league had the objective of influencing American public opinion regarding Union of Transylvania and Romania

1927 - Birth of theatre director Vlad Mugur (d. 22 July 2001)

1940- The Nation's Party is established by replacing the National Renaissance Front

1941 - On the night of 21/22 June, at 0:00 hrs., the Romanian Army kicks off military operations to free Bessarabia and North Bucovina from the soviet occupation

1943 - Birth of renowned theatrologist George Banu, an honorary member of the Romanian Academy. He settled in Paris in 1973

1958 - Birth of Rodion Camataru, a retired international football player and one-time winner of the European Golden Boot

1963 - Death of Romanian folk artist Maria Tanase, one of the most well-known singers of the genre (b. September 25, 1913)

1992 - Death of Constantin Virgil Gheorghiu, writer settled in France since 1948, priest at the Holy Archangels Romanian Orthodox Church in Paris (1963), bishop (1971), prelate of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople (b. September 15, 1916)

1992 - First issue of daily newspaper Evenimentul Zilei appears in Bucharest

1995 - Romania remits, in Paris, the official request to accede to the European Union; the document was deposed on the occasion of the visit to France of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teodor Melescanu

1999 - US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright pays visit to Romania, holds talks with president Emil Constantinescu, other high officials on bilateral relations, the situation in Kosovo and Romania's cooperation with the NATO member states

2005 - Restoration project of Biserica din Deal church in Sighisoara grabs the EU Great Prize for Heritage, the Europa Nostra award, being the first historical monument in Romania that benefits such award.