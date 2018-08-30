 
     
JusMin: All protocols must come out into the light

Inquam Photos / Adriana Neagoe
Tudorel Toader

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader on Thursday voiced his hope that the Judicial Inspection (IJ) will declassify the protocol it concluded with the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI). 


Referring to the delay in declassifying the protocol between the IJ and the SRI, he said that "it probably hasn't reached its turn yet." 

Toader underlined that "all protocols must come out into the light." 

"All protocols must come out into the light because justice works on the Constitution, the criminal procedure code, the criminal laws and that's it, which are clear," Toader said.

