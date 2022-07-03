JusMin Predoiu: We owe it to ourselves to reinstate Romanian Justice in front line of European Justice

The Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, sent a message on Sunday, on the occasion of Justice Day, in which he says that "we owe it to ourselves to reinstate Romanian Justice where it belongs, at the front line of European Justice".

"The search for truth and justice are part of human nature and forms humanity's relentless destiny. That is why, Justitia est fundamentum regnorum, as well as the work for building the "Justice Cathedral" is endless. The role of justice is not only to unravel causes and conflicts, but figuring out accusations and defence, of managing to do justice," Catalin Predoiu declared.

According to him, the capacity of justice to do justice depends on many conditions, from the quality of higher legal learning, to the level of training of teachers and Law School graduates, to the rationality of the organization of courts and the quality of laws adopted by Parliament, Agerpres.ro informs.

"That is why the work for modernizing and perfecting Justice is a sort of 'endless marathon', a road without an end, an ideal that requires to be constantly pursued. I am expressing my trust that in 2022 we will continue marking progress on this road, for the good of litigants, for the good of all, and success will hang by the cooperation between the state's three constitutional powers, as well as the availability of each professional involved in the act of Justice. We owe it to ourselves to replace Romanian Justice where it belongs, in the front lines of European Justice. We are in the 11-th hour to fulfill this objective. The Romanian citizens and the Romanian state's fundamental interests hang by this goal," Minister Catalin Predoiu also said.