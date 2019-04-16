 
     
JusMin Toader: Ms. Prime Minister didn't request my resignation

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Tudorel Toader

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader says he didn't ask the Premier to give him a time to consider whether he should resign office because the head of the Executive didn't request his resignation.

"Let me make this clear. I did not ask Ms. Prime Minister for time to consider my resignation, since she didn't request my resignation. The subject was left for discussion tomorrow morning at 9:30," Toader wrote on Wednesday on Facebook.

Social Democratic Party Executive Chairperson, Premier Viorica Dancila, announced on Wednesday that Eugen Nicolicea will be the party's proposal for the office of Justice Minister, replacing Tudorel Toader.

Dancila said that she will have a discussion with the current Minister of Justice and is waiting for his formal resignation. AGERPRES

