JusMin Toader on opportunity of disciplinary procedure against anti-graft prosecutor Kovesi: Let's finish what we started

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader believes that, at this point in time, no disciplinary procedure against Prosecutor-in-chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi is necessary following the pieces of information that recently surfaced in the public space, because the removal from office procedure is in progress.

"In my view, we should finish what we started. (...) We are in a process where we initiated the removal from office on exemplified reasons set out in the report, because I am convinced and many people say that the reality, unfortunately, is far richer than the one in the report," Toader said on Friday at Antena 3 private television station.Regarding the next steps in the removal from office procedure, Justice Minister Toader mentioned the notification of the Constitutional Court."We have the Constitutional Court decision, we finish the procedure, notify the Constitutional Court and we'll see," Toader mentioned.