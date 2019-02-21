JusMin Toader's reply to those criticizing ordinance on justice laws: A judge can become European prosecutor

Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader says a judge can become a prosecutor with the European Prosecutor's Office, in reply to those who criticize the provisions in the emergency ordinance modifying justice laws.

"A judge can become a prosecutor with the European Prosecutor's Office, according to the EU regulation on the setting up of the European Prosecutor's Office!," he wrote on his Facebook page.The National Union of Judges in Romania (UNJR) on Thursday condemned the provisions of Government Emergency Ordinance 7/2019 modifying justice laws, by saying tat the ordinance "violates the principle of career separation."UNJR criticizes the possibility that a judge who used to be a prosecutor could become chief of a prosecutor's office, which it says is a serious violation of the principle of career separation.According to the judges, a basic principle that was introduced once with the modifications brought to the justice laws in 2017-2018 was the principle of "career separation," meant to eliminate confusion between the two careers existing in the justice field, which are independent from one another.