 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Justice Minister Ion: Service pensions' cancellation, impossible, yet a level as close as possible to salary wanted

static.playtech.ro
pensie pensii pensionar

It is not possible to cancel the service pensions, on Tuesday said the Justice Minister, Stelian Ion, but a level as balanced as possible with the salary is wanted.

"There are ongoing discussions. Representatives of the judiciary, the president of the CSM (Supreme Council of Magistrates), the president of the High Court and the Prosecutor General will be present at today's discussions, and we will discuss today (Tuesday), maybe another day, too, the issue of pensions, but not the idea of effectively eliminating these pensions, because it is not possible, we know very well, there have been attempts over time, we have sounded the alarm over time not to create this illusion in the public space and for this discourse be not fed, that these pensions can be eliminated altogether. These service pensions are protected by the Constitution and by the decisions of the Constitutional Court," minister Stelian Ion said at the Ministry of Labour.

He added that it's important that it is reached "a balanced level, as close as possible to the salary, like the European norms say and the international criteria suggest." reports agerpres

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.