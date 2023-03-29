Justice Ministry to back 9,000 RON threshold for the offence of abuse of office

The Ministry of Justice announced on Wednesday that it will support the adoption by the Chamber of Deputies of a threshold of 9,000 RON for the definition of the offence of abuse of office.

"There is no concrete reference in the rulings of the Constitutional Court of Romania or in the opinions of the Venice Commission regarding the economic or financial limit for the offence of abuse of office," the Justice Ministry said, adding that for the debates in the Chamber of Deputies on the bill setting a threshold for the offence of abuse of office as provided for by Art. 297 of the Criminal Code it will support the adoption of a threshold of 9,000 RON.

The Senate plenary adopted on Wednesday the government's bill amending the Criminal Code and other regulatory acts so as to bring them in compliance with Constitutional Court rulings, and setting at 250,000 RON the threshold for abuse of office punishable by prison time between 2 and 7 years. AGERPRES