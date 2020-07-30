 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Kaufland inaugurates two new fast charging stations for electric cars on Bucharest-Chisinau route

știri zilnic
kaufland

Kaufland is expanding its public network of fast charging stations for electric cars, with a series of new stations on the Bucharest-Chisinau route, the investment being worth more than 150,000 euros. The retailer's clients will be able to charge their cars for free.

According to a press release of the company sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the new route will be more than 500 km long and it will go through Bucharest (Bulevardul Theodor Pallady, nr. 51), Buzau (str. Frasinet, nr. 15), Focsani (Bulevardul Brailei 102), Bacau (str. Narciselor, nr. 17), Iasi - in partnership with Renovation (str. Teodor Rascanu, nr. 6A) and, finally, to Chisinau.

Recently, Kaufland has also opened a new station in the parking lot of the Kaufland hypermarket in Dej (Str. Vilcele, Nr. 2B). The electric mobility project will continue with new stations to be located at every Kaufland store that will be opened during this financial year.

The Fast Charge stations will provide fast charging through three categories of sockets: CCS and ChaDeMo (DC up to 50 KW), and also normal charge with Type 2 socket (AC up to 22 KW).

All these stations will be compatible with the current types of 100 per cent electric cars, and also with the Plug-in Hybrid type. They will belong exclusively to Kaufland and made available to the retailer's clients for free, under certain conditions, out of a desire of supporting eco-efficient transportation.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.