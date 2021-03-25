 
     
Kelemen Hunor: Gov't agreed to lift restrictions until 2.00 on Catholic and Orthodox Easter night

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Kelemen Hunor

The Government has agreed to lift movement restrictions until 2.00 on Saturday of Catholic and Orthodox Easter, Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor announced on Thursday.

"Today, together with Prime Minister Florin Citu, Secretary of State Raed Arafat and several members of the Government, we had a discussion with representatives of religious denominations in Romania on the epidemiological measures to be implemented for the Easter holidays. We all have agreed to lift the restrictions on Catholic Easter Saturday, ie on the night of April 3 to 4, until 02.00 a.m., and to do the same on the occasion of Orthodox Easter," the UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] leader said in a post on Facebook.

According to him, the measure is an important one for the believers, because they will be able to participate in the Resurrection service.

