Kelemen Hunor: Question is whether there is any strategy for Romania's future from coalition

The president of UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, considers that the withdrawal of the candidate of the PSD - PNL coalition for Bucharest's mayoralty represents an "unforgivable political stuttering", a situation that would raise the question of whether there is any strategy for Romania's future, in the conditions in which the alliance did not find a common proposal for Bucharest.

"It is difficult to find words for such a reversal, because until now they have found a common candidate and now they are abandoning him and going their separate ways. It is politically unforgivable stuttering and, apart from found that there was no strategy, there is a lack of strategy for Bucharest, for sure, it is a bit to think about whether there is any strategy for the future of Romania from the coalition, if they did not find a common candidate for the capital city, although they said that they go together and abandoned the candidate in a few hours. So, from this point of view, there certainly remains a question of who was wrong, if they were wrong and if there is a medium-term, long-term thinking for Romania, if they did not succeed for Bucharest. If I want to be a little ironic, I also say that we are "watching carefully and with a little concern" what is happening in this coalition. And once again we see that there is no political stability." the UDMR leader declared for AGERPRES.

According to him, no one talks about inflation anymore, in the conditions in which Romania is in first place in the region in this regard.

"Beyond this stuttering, of course, no one is talking about inflation anymore. In the first quarter, Romania exceeded the average of the area, so it has, perhaps, the highest inflation, in the conditions in which last year it was from this area in a situation better. When I refer to our area, I mean Bulgaria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia. So, today, we are in first place. Inflation is higher in Romania than in the other countries this means that the decisions made last year, including the solutions in the state budget, the Budget Law, plus everything they did in the area of taxes and fees, all the improvisations, generated higher inflation than was expected, in the conditions where prices energy prices did not increase, consumption does not indicate inflation, and the economy should not have produced inflation either," explained Kelemen Hunor.

He also said that the investments were stopped or greatly reduced.

"We see that from the PNRR, for example, in the health area for the doctors in the country, for the renovation, for the rehabilitation of the buildings, the medical offices are not paid. So, either the companies go bankrupt, or the people bring the money from home. And now all the world is concerned about what is happening in Bucharest. In Bucharest, probably, Nicuşor Dan's chances have increased with this decision", said the president of UDMR.