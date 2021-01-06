Kelemen Hunor: UDMR considers classic education needs to be resumed on February 8

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) says that reopening schools and kindergartens, namely classic education, needs to be resumed as of February 8, the Deputy Prime Minister and leader of UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, specified, on Wednesday.

"The opinion of UDMR - which we are trying to impose to governing partners - is that classic education needs to be resumed as of February 8, the second semester of the school year, especially for kindergartens, primary and terminal, VIII-th and XII-th classes. We said it during the campaign and we will keep supporting what the education experts are saying: by partially reopening schools and kindergartens, pre-schoolers and students will learn in a controlled environment, because the teachers are doing all that they can to respect public safety regulations," Kelemen Hunor wrote on Facebook.

According to him, in kindergartens and schools, surveillance and daily evaluations of health can be resolved, and in the event of infection, the patient can quickly address his doctor, and his environment can be efficiently monitored.