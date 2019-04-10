Klaus Iohannis: 'I have constantly urged Romania's government authorities to support investment dimension'

President Klaus Iohannis, addressing on Wednesday the opening of the European Entrepreneurship Forum at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, said that he has constantly urged government authorities to support the investment dimension and highlighted the role of entrepreneurship in developing strategic partnerships.

The "Bucharest Declaration on entrepreneurship" was signed in the opening of the event.

"In Romania, I have constantly urged government authorities to support the investment dimension and create the necessary conditions for the development of industry 4.0 value chains, the circular economy, or opportunities for SMEs within the defense industry strategic chains. We should neither forget the role of entrepreneurship in developing strategic partnerships, such as the relationship with the United States of America," Iohannis said.

"I want to point out on this occasion Romania's expertise and potential in the development of digital services, cyber security included. The number of IT companies in our country has risen sharply in the last decade, start-ups virtually doubled in the last 5-6 years, and the relevant market is growing at annual rates of 15 percent," the President said.

Iohannis went on to remark that most of them are "small companies, many start-ups, equally based on Romanian and foreign capital, outward oriented, as three quarters of their activity volumes are bound for business partners in the single market and the United States."

"We must encourage taking on 'creative risks' and stimulate investment in research and innovation. It is imperative to mobilize insufficiently valued and exploited resources, such as the creative energies of the younger generation or women's entrepreneurship," he added.

The President said that "entrepreneurship and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises are pillars for Europe's prosperity and global competitiveness."

"On May 9 I will host in Sibiu the Summit on the future of Europe. On this occasion, together with the leaders of the member states, we will reaffirm that a prosperous and sustainable Union is a Union that gives priority to the European economy and stimulating competitive economic actors," Iohannis concluded.

