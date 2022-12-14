Klaus Iohannis: We need to establish a regular practice of EU-ASEAN Summits

President Klaus Iohannis says a regular practice of EU- Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits needs to be established, told Agerpres.

"The EU-ASEAN Summit takes place at a historic juncture, as we celebrate 45 years of bilateral relations between our regions. We are strategic partners and faced with today's challenges we need to coordinate closely and establish a regular practice of EU-ASEAN Summits," the Romanian head of state wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

President Klaus Iohannis participates in the EU-ASEAN Summit on Wednesday and in the meeting of the European Council on Thursday, where he will also raise the topic of Romania's accession to Schengen. President Iohannis on Wednesday said that the meeting of the EU with the partners in Southeast Asia is aimed at improving the commercial relations.