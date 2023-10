Klaus Iohannis: We strongly condemn terrorist attack in Brussels

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed a message on Tuesday strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Brussels.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Brussels. Romania sends its condolences to the families of the victims. We stand united around our common European values, where terror and hatred have no place," wrote the Romanian president on Twitter (X).

Two Swedish citizens were killed Monday night in Brussels in a gun attack described as a "cowardly attack" by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and whose perpetrator, who fled on a scooter, was actively tracked down Monday night to early Tuesday, AFP reports.