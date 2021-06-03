LabMin Turcan: Artists in restricted fields to qualify for benefits of 41.5pct of average gross wage

Artists in the fields still affected by COVID-19 restrictions will qualify for benefits of 41.5% of the average gross salary under a measure passed by the government on Thursday, the Minister of Labour and Social Protection Raluca Turcan, wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

"Under the emergency ordinance adopted today at the government meeting, artists in fields still affected by restrictions will continue to get support in the shape of benefits of 41.5% of the average gross salary," Turcan explained.

She added that 5,500 artists could qualify for this support measure.

"Qualifying for this allowance will be people who would derive income from copyright contracts supported under the furlough scheme (75% of average gross earnings), a measure that ceased to apply on June 1, 2021 as a result of the resumption of cultural and artistic activities," said Turcan.