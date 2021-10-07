LabMin Turcan: Risk very high if unvaccinated employees come into contact with vulnerable persons

The risk is very high if even one unvaccinated employee in one of the institutions coordinated by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection (MMPS) comes into contact with vulnerable people in the protection centres, such as the elderly, children and adults with disabilities, the risk on the health of vulnerable people is very high, Labour Minister Raluca Turcan wrote on her Facebook page on Thursday.

In her post, the Minister of Labour urges the heads of subordinated institutions to insist that as many of their employees as possible get the vaccine.

"Today, I again urge all heads of central and territorial institutions under the coordination of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection to insist with their employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19. (...) At the same time, I emphasized that every head of institution should be fully aware that if an unvaccinated employee comes into contact with vulnerable people, the risk in terms of the latter's' health is very high," Turcan said.The head of Labour said that it is unacceptable that only 56% of the employees of residential centres for the elderly, children and adults with disabilities are vaccinated.She asked the heads of the institutions subordinated to MMPS not to tolerate deviations from the obligation to wear a mask.The Minister of Labour claimed that vaccination reduces the transmission rate of the virus."The virulence of wave 4 cannot be compared to any wave so far and we must be aware that each of us bears a responsibility. Through vaccination we protect our health and we protect those around us. Vaccination reduces the rate of transmission and is the only one solution to stop the pandemic," she concluded.