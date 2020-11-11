Labor Minister: An additional 15,000 active employees in national economy compared to early 2020

The current number of active employees in the national economy is by 15,000 higher than early this year, before the onset of the pandemic, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru told today a press conference for the presentation of the Ministry's activity since her taking office.

Alexandru rejected allegations about one million people having lost their job in recent months as a result of the restrictions imposed by the authorities.

"I thank all the employers who hired during this period. According to official data in the Electronic Employee Registry - REVISAL, we have by 15,000 more active employees than at the beginning of the year. This shows me that the people are confident that we are recovering, and we will recover," the Labor Minister said.

She also mentioned that the government has granted so far 7.2 billion lei to 1.4 million employees as part of the program to support the pandemic-affected workers.

"The most visible result of the Labor Ministry was the one related to the government aid for those hard-hit this year, during the pandemic, specifically employers and employees. The figures speak for themselves: 7.2 billion for 1.4 million employees. (...) We granted 4.9 billion lei for furlough measures, 2.1 billion lei for the coverage of 41.5 percent of the gross wage, we paid 87.9 million lei for parents who had to care for a child up to 12 years old in the school-closure period, 27.5 million lei for teleworkers," Alexandru said.

The LabMin assured that the support measures for employers and employees will continue in the coming months.

"All these measures were granted because we knew that if all these working people have paid their taxes and dues, and have contributed through their work to the budget resources, it is our duty to be at their side in this difficult period. We will continue to support them, the measures will stay in place in the coming months too, we will not abandon the Romanians, this I can tell you for sure," Violeta Alexandru concluded.