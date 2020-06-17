LAPAR: Romania, one of European Union states severely affected by desertification process

Romania is one of the European Union (EU) states severely affected by desertification, the most affected by this phenomenon being the south of the Romanian Plain, Dobrogea and southern Moldavia, draws the attention of the Association of Agricultural Producers' Associations in Romania (LAPAR), on the occasion of the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, marked every year on June 17.

According to the quoted source, only in Dolj County (southern part of the country), sandy soils represent more than 100,000 hectares, and every year the area covered by sands increases by over 1,000 hectares, according to the findings of farmers and specialists, supplemented by EU experts, which shows that in Romania, the situation is critical on the border with Bulgaria.

"The European Union does not currently have a common strategy to combat desertification, although the phenomenon also severely affects Spain, Portugal, Italy, Cyprus, Greece and Bulgaria. Recent research shows that, compared to 2008, desertification has intensified in these countries, including Romania, with considerable economic damage and environmental problems," claim the representatives of the Romanian agricultural producers.

LAPAR draws attention again to the disastrous situation in the so-called "Sahara of Oltenia" (area between Corabia, Calafat and Craiova), caused by the cutting of forest curtains, which prevented the aridity of the soil.

"We remind that, 50 years ago, the forests represented 12% of the surface of Dolj county, and at present we can speak of only 7 percent, and what is worse is that this surface is constantly decreasing," the press release mentions.

LAPAR representatives consider that solutions to combat this phenomenon exist, even if few, among them being the establishment of protective curtains, afforestation in the affected areas, but also the financial support of farmers, these being possible actions at national level.