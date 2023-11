Law on A7 Motorway Romania financing, promulgated

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Tuesday the law on the financing contract with the European Investment Bank for 600 million euros for the construction of the A7-Moldavia motorway.

The law aims at approving the Financing Contract - A7 Motorway Romania - Co-financing related to the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism - between Romania and the European Investment Bank, signed in Bucharest on 12 June 2023 and in Luxembourg on 14 June 2023.