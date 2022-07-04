 
     
Law on banning persons convicted by a court from running in presidential elections, promulgated

Administratia Prezidentiala
iohannis semneaza

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated a law that establishes a ban to take part in presidential elections for people who received definitive criminal convictions, at the time of filing for candidacy.

The normative act aims at completing art. 28 of Law no. 370/2004 for the election of the President of Romania.

"Persons who, at the date of candidacy filing, have been definitively sentenced to imprisonment for intentional offenses may not run for office, unless rehabilitation, post-conviction amnesty or decriminalization has taken place," the law states.

