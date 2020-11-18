Law on declaration of June 4 as Trianon Treaty Day - promulgated

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Wednesday the law for declaring June 4 as Trianon Treaty Day, according to AGERPRES.

The law regulates the declaration of June 4 as Trianon Treaty Day and provides for the possibility of organizing, at national and local level, cultural-educational and scientific events dedicated to raising awareness of the meaning and importance of this Treaty. In this regard, central and local authorities, non-governmental organizations and civil society representatives can contribute to the organization of actions by providing material and logistical support. At the same time, the Romanian Broadcasting Company and the Romanian Television Society may include in their broadcasts cultural programs or aspects from the events dedicated to this commemoration.

The Chamber of Deputies, as a decision-making body, adopted in May this law initiated by Titus Corlatean and Serban Nicolae.

In June, the head of state notified the normative act to the Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR), but the CCR rejected the complaint of unconstitutionality.

In September, President Iohannis called for the review of the normative act, but the law was adopted in its original form, with the lower house rejecting the head of state's request.

In the request for re-examination reasoning it was shown that the law sent for promulgation generated numerous criticisms, both from the experts and from the non-governmental organizations.

"The reactions produced at the level of the civil society, as well as their magnitude, highlighted the fact that this law, in the form adopted by Parliament, did not represent the result of an authentic and consistent process of public consultation and debate," the request stated.

The President considered that it is mandatory for the law to be reanalysed by Parliament resuming the entire deliberative process on the law and initiating a broad analysis and consultation, involving specialists, historians, researchers, teachers, academics, educational institutions, public institutions, representatives of the civil society.