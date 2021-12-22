 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Liberal Citu: I said governing programme must be observed, this is not criticism

captură facebook
Florin Citu

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Florin Citu on Wednesday said that the information according to which he met with the head of state, Klaus Iohannis, and prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, who asked him not to criticize the actions of the coalition and the Executive were untrue, pointing out that his statements were about the need to stick to the governing programme, which is not criticism.

He was asked by reporters about a supposed discussion he had with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, who allegedly asked him not to criticize the actions of the coalition and the government.

"False information. No... Also, can you show me in what way did I criticise the Government? I said that the governing programme must be observed, indeed, but this is not criticism," Citu said at Parliament.

When he was told that he criticized Prime Minister Ciuca after the government decided to take a series of measures to ease the restrictions imposed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic during the winter holidays, he replied: "No, what I said was that I was criticized when I took relaxation measures in the summer and now, when the fifth wave comes, we seem to relax, I didn't criticize anyone."

Asked if he has talked to the head of state lately, Citu said: "This year you should have gotten used to the fact that I am not telling you when I talk to the president. I talk to the prime minister very often, this I can tell you., Agerpres informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.