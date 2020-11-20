List of countries that require quarantine upon entering Romania is updated

The National Committee for Emergency Situations on Friday adopted a new decision, Decision No. 55, which updated the list of countries and areas of epidemiological risk for which the quarantine measure is established on persons arriving in Romania, according to information from the Strategic Communication Group.

Thus, the countries and areas with epidemiological risk for which the quarantine measure is established on persons arriving in Romania are Montenegro, French Polynesia, Andorra, Luxembourg, Austria, San Marino, Switzerland, Georgia, Liechtenstein, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Poland, Guam, Croatia, Italy, France, Portugal, Armenia, Lithuania, Jordan, Northern Macedonia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, United States of America, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

At the same time, by Decision No. 55 of the CNSU "paragraph 2 of article 3 of the Decision CNSU 54 of 12.11.2020 is abrogated, to the persons arriving from Denmark in Romania being applicable all the exceptions from the quarantine measure provided in the Decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations 36, with subsequent modifications and supplements."