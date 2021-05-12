Liviu Popescu - interim director general of Romanian Radio Broadcasting Company

The Parliament decided on Tuesday to appoint Liviu Popescu as interim director general of the Romanian Radio Broadcasting Company (SRR), agerpres reports.Liviu Popescu, proposed by Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS), obtained 237 votes for and 134 against.
Nicolae Voiculet's candidacy, from Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) was rejected, obtaining 134 votes in favor and 237 against.
The vote was secret, with ballots.
The Parliament rejected on Tuesday the activity reports of the Romanian Radio Broadcasting Company for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019.
As a result, the company's Board of Directors was dismissed by law.
The term of office of the interim director general of SRR is six months.