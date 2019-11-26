Loans to non-government sector advance 0.6pct in Oct. 2019

At end-October 2019, loans to non-government sector granted by credit institutions advanced by 0.6 percent (0.1 percent in real terms) from September 2019 to RON 268,294.7 million, while in year-on-year comparison they went up 7.5 percent (3.9 percent in real terms), according to data released on Tuesday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

RON-denominated loans went up 0.9 percent (0.5 percent in real terms) and foreign currency-denominated loans decreased 0.1 percent when expressed in RON (0.2 percent when expressed in EUR).RON-denominated non-government loans were standing at 179.312 billion as of end-October 2019. RON-denominated household loans advanced 1.2 percent, to 107.090 billion, while corporate loans advanced 0.5 percent, to RON 72.222 billion.Forex-denominated non-government loans were standing at RON 88.983 billion (minus 0.1 percent from September). Household forex denominated loans (RON 34.81 billion) declined 1.1 percent in October on a monthly basis, while forex-denominated loans taken out by other sectors (RON 54.173 billion) advanced 0.5 percent.In year-on-year comparison, loans to non-government sector went up 7.5 percent (3.9 percent in real terms), on the back of the 9.7 percent increase in RON-denominated loans (6.1 percent in real terms) and the 3.3 percent increase in foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, forex loans stood 1.3 percent higher).Credit to general government advanced 2.3 percent in October 2019 from the previous month to RON 109,975.8 million and 3.7 percent (0.3 percent in real terms) versus the year-ago period.At end- October 2019, broad money (M3) amounted to RON 404,380.9 million, up 1.0 percent (0.6 percent in real terms) month on month. In year-on-year comparison, broad money rose by 9.8 percent (6.2 percent in real terms).