Long wait times to enter country through PTF Nadlac I and II, from Hungary

Over 16.000 persons have returned to Romania, in 24 hours, through Border Crossing Points (PTF) Nadlac I and Nadlac II (west of the country, on the border with Hungary), three times as many as the daily average in a normal period, so that at these border crossings the wait times for transit are two hours or more.

The spokesperson of the Arad Border Police, Filip Ionut Matei, stated, on Tuesday, for AGERPRES, that the crowdedness was constant since Monday 00:00 hrs, meaning the moment since the measure of quarantine or isolation ceased to be enforced for persons arriving from several European countries approved by the National Committee for Emergency Situations.

Thus, in 24 hours, namely from Monday 00:00 hrs to Tuesday 00:00 hrs, through PTF Nadlac II (on Pan-European Corridor IV) 10,700 persons with 3,500 vehicles entered Romania. Through PTF Nadlac I (National Road 7), 5,500 persons entered, with 1,700 vehicles.

These values are three times higher than in the usual period, and closer in value to those seen on holidays, when many Romanians working abroad come home to spend their holidays together with their families.

"The traffic values recorded in the past 24 hours are on the rise, nearing those recorded in the period of the holiday season, but the border formalities are slower and require a longer processing time because besides the specific controls when entering the country, the persons transiting fill out an affidavit, and the representatives of the Public Health Directorate are conducting an epidemiological triage," Filip Ionut Matei mentioned.

On the exit side of the border crossing points, traffic is in the usual values and formalities to cross into Hungary take no more than 15 minutes.